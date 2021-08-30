[Today’s K-pop] BTOB keeps branching out

(Credit: Cube Entertainment)



BTOB held an online media conference Monday and discussed the band’s new album.



Seo Eunkwang, Lee Minhyuk, Lee Changsub and Peniel came out with a special album titled “4U: Outside,” nine months after the band’s previous work. The four performers are functioning as a subunit because Yook Sungjae and Im Hyunsik are currently serving their military duty.



“My heart is all aflutter,” confided Seo, especially since it was the first new music the band had put out since its much-applauded appearance on “Kingdom: Legendary War,” a competition show for male groups. The love and support from fans made him feel more responsible and at the same time proud of the band’s transformation, he elaborated.



Releasing new music always makes Lee Minhyuk nervous, the singer said, even after 11 years of performing. He produced three songs for the new album and that made him more passionate about it.



The bandmates also long to see their fans in person. They are looking forward to their 2022 concert so much, an event that will mark the 10th anniversary of their debut, and say they earnestly hope they can sing together in front of their fans, free from the COVID-19 pandemic.



Ateez lets fans decide on main song





(Credit: KQ Entertainment)



Ateez announced Sunday that the band would hold a vote and let fans decide the main track for its upcoming album, “Zero: Fever Part 3.”



Fans will be able to choose between “Eternal Sunshine” and “Deja Vu,” starting Wednesday, and their votes will count for 90 percent when the decision is made. The bandmates will have a say as well.



The eight-member act released a series of group and individual teaser photos up until Monday, raising expectations for its seventh EP, which will be unveiled Sept. 13. There were two sets of photographs, one for each of the two candidate tracks.



Meanwhile, the band is collaborating with American a cappella group Pentatonix and veteran K-pop singer Kim Jong-kook. It also hosted an online fan meet event, “Ateez Summer Vacation Camp -- Dreamers,” for its fans in Japan over the weekend.



Blackpink’s Lisa drops name of new solo track





(Credit: YG Entertainment)



The first solo EP from Blackpink’s Lisa will be the title track from “Lalisa,” according to label YG Entertainment on Monday.



Although no further details have been given out, the second teaser poster -- showing the idol languidly gazing at the camera -- was enough to set her fans abuzz. In the new poster, she sports a long black mane that matches her heavily lined eyes. Crystal nail ornaments catch the lights, as do the golden bangles that cover almost half of each forearm.



The 26-second teaser trailer for the forthcoming album, floated Saturday, had drawn close to 9.7 million viewers on YouTube as of Monday.



Her solo single album will be released Sept. 10.



"Dance the Night Away" from Twice tops 300m views





(Credit: JYP Entertainment)