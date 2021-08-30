SK Energy, Logisquare seek green transition of cargo trucks

Cargo trucks parked at NeTruck House in Busan. (SK Energy)
Leading oil refinery and gas station operator SK Energy said Monday it has partnered up with the nation’s largest logistics firm Logisquare to accelerate the green transition of cargo trucks.
Under the partnership, Logisquare, which operates 16 logistics hubs nationwide and processes 60,000 units of cargo from some 1,000 clients, will gradually shift its registered cargo trucks to electric and hydrogen vehicles.
SK Energy, which runs 22 NeTruck Houses -- one-stop filling stations that provide parking lots for large trucks, a maintenance and repair garage and resting facilities dedicated for truckers -- will develop electric vehicle infrastructure to support Logisquare’s transition.
“SK Energy will bolster its environmental, social and governance efforts through finding new mobility business opportunities in establishing a green ecosystem for commercial vehicles,” said Oh Jong-hoon, CEO of SK Energy P&M CIC.
By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com
)