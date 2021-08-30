 Back To Top
Business

Home presales set to begin for Hyundai E&C’s Hillstate Namsan

By Korea Herald
Published : Aug 30, 2021 - 17:31       Updated : Aug 30, 2021 - 17:31
An artist’s rendering of Hillstate Namsan (Hyundai E&C)
An artist's rendering of Hillstate Namsan (Hyundai E&C)

Hyundai Engineering & Construction’s premium apartment brand Hillstate is to give Seoul another landmark at the heart of the capital city with the construction of Hillstate Namsan.

Located at Mukjeong-dong, Jung-gu district, near the office-heavy Gwanghwamun downtown area, the complex comprises two buildings, with three floors underground and nine above.

The size of the 282 residential units up for sale range between 21 square meters and 49 square meters. Two floors underground will be designated as commercial spaces. The presale is set to begin soon, according to the developer.

Hillstate Namsan’s core strength is its prime location.

Chungmuro Station on Subway Line No. 3 and 4 is within 300 meters from the complex. There are more subway stations within a 1-kilometer radius, including Dongdaemun History & Culture Park and Euljiro 4-ga.

“Hillstate Namsan has a rare value, located right at the center of the city. Plus, it is not subject to regulations imposed on apartment buildings,” a company official said.

The mixed-use complex is not categorized as an apartment building, but an “urban living building.”

A model house is currently open for visitors at Hannam-dong 88-4, Seoul’s Yongsan District.

(khnews@heraldcorp.com)

By Korea Herald (koreaherald@heraldcorp.com)
