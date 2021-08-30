[From the Scene] Yido challenges last 1.1% of construction waste

Unsorted construction waste at Yido, a South Korean waste management company based in Seoul. (An Jeong-yeon, Lee Eun-soo/The Korea Herald)





INCHEON -- Dust flew through the air as three yellow forklifts busily scooped up a huge chunk of torn wallpaper, green plastic safety nets and steel rebar from a mountain of construction waste.



The ground was covered in mud as sprinklers misted the area to suppress the dust. Obviously wearing white shoes was a mistake.



On Aug. 26, The Korea Herald visited an automatic construction waste recycling facility located in Incheon.





Forklifts pick up construction waste (An Jeong-yeon, Lee Eun-soo/The Korea Herald)





Sa Gong-myeong, a director at Yido, a South Korean waste management firm running the facility, said construction waste, notoriously difficult to sort, typically goes straight to landfill.



“About 98.9 percent of construction waste, which is mostly made up of large pieces of cement and concrete debris, is recycled,” he says. ”The remaining 1.1 percent is the tricky part, as it is all kinds of waste entangled together.”



Recycling this 1.1 percent is critical, Sa explained, as it is the main culprit taking up space in landfills. Last year, Sudokwon Landfill in Incheon buried 2.99 million tons of waste, 56.1 percent of which was unrecycled construction waste. At this pace, the Incheon landfill will max out in 2025.



To address the issue, Yido says it has a plan to get rid of the unrecycled construction waste.





Yido's recycling facility (An Jeong-yeon, Lee Eun-soo/The Korea Herald)



There are three main steps. First, a shaking machine divides waste by size and shape, forcing cement and concrete debris to fall to the back of the machine for recycling as construction materials. Then, the filtered waste slides under a giant magnetic drum, which removes the metals. Finally, a wind sifter separates out the light plastic.



“The vinyl is recycled as a feedstock to burn together with oil to power cement factories,” said Kim Su, deputy general manager at Yido, while walking around the facility, which can process 7,200 tons of construction waste a day.



By transforming the costly, labor-intensive construction waste recycling process into a profitable, automated one, Yido is challenging the nation’s greatest waste problem -- garbage mountains.





A garbage mountain in Uisong, North Gyeongsang Province (Uiseong)