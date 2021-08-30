Moon orders readiness for booster shots

President Moon Jae-in on Monday suggested that coronavirus vaccine booster shots will be available here soon, with health care workers and older adults the first to receive the extra shots.
“Based on guidance from health authorities and experts, the government will start offering booster shots for high-risk groups like elderly people and health care workers and expand the recipients in phases,” the president said in a weekly meeting with his aides at Cheong Wa Dae.
His remarks came as the nation’s disease control and prevention agency announced that it could start offering booster shots beginning in the fourth quarter this year, advising a third shot to be given six months after the second.
The boosters will go first to “high-risk groups,” who were the first to receive the initial round of vaccinations when the nation’s vaccination scheme started early this year.
People with compromised immune systems who already have received two doses of vaccines can now get a third shot to boost their protection from COVID-19.
Moon said the nation’s vaccination scheme is speeding up as planned, reaffirming his confidence in achieving the goal of vaccinating 70 percent of the population with the first shot before the Chuseok holidays next month and with the second shot by the end of October.
“With the age limit being lowered to 12, the vaccination rate could reach nearly 80 percent, one of the highest among countries,” he said, referring to a new vaccination guideline that allows teenagers aged between 12 and 17 and pregnant women to get their COVID-19 shots.
The president also expressed expectations about the new fifth round of relief funds in relieving people’s fatigue over the prolonged pandemic.
The government plans to dole out 250,000 won ($214) for each individual from Sept. 6. Subsidies worth a total of 11 trillion won are given to households in the bottom 80 percent income bracket.
“The government will ramp up efforts to strengthen support measures during the Chuseok holiday,” he added.
By Lee Ji-yoon (jylee@heraldcorp.com
