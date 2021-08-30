KOCCA to present Korean broadcasting content to global market

Broadcast Worldwide 2021 will be held Sept. 6-10 under the slogan “Content, Traveling to a New World,” the Korea Creative Content Agency said Monday.
The annual event is being held online for the second consecutive year.
Asia’s largest broadcasting content market, BCWW seeks to present outstanding content and insights to the broadcast industry around the world.
According to KOCCA, 367 buyers and officials from 31 countries have registered for the event, including Warner Media and NBC Universal.
With the participation of many countries, including France, the UK, the Netherlands, Spain and Japan, BCWW has become a global event and is not limited only to the Asian market.
It will feature an online market, a conference, showcase events and more.
While the online market offers business opportunities for buyers through online screening of domestic and foreign video content, the conference portion of the event provides participants with a chance to learn about global trends and the future of the broadcasting industry.
New Korean content will also be presented during a showcase event.
“The extended COVID-19 has accelerated the digital transformation and Korean contents are leading the global media market,” KOCCA’s press release on Monday quoted its Vice President Jessie Jeong as saying.
“I hope this year’s BCWW delivers a new momentum for Korean contents to be promoted to the global market and give energy to the world media industry,” Jeong added.
Broadcast Worldwide 2021 is scheduled to kick off Sept. 6 at 9 a.m. via BCWW’s official website and KOCCA’s YouTube channel, “Korean Content.”
