Business

Hyundai Oil Bank rolls out beer inspired by premium gasoline brand

By Jo He-rim
Published : Aug 30, 2021 - 15:19       Updated : Aug 30, 2021 - 15:19
Hyundai Oil Bank's collaboration beer Premium IPA (Hyundai Oil Bank)
Hyundai Oil Bank has rolled out an IPA beer in collaboration with CU, a leading convenience store franchise here, to offer an exciting experience to the MZ generation, the Korean oil company said Monday.

The beer, named “Premium IPA,” hit the shelves last month, Hyundai Oil Bank said. It took inspiration from Kazen, Hyundai Oil Bank’s premium gasoline brand that had undergone an overhaul last year, the oil refinery said.

Kazen, a portmanteau of the words “Kaizer” and “zenith,” show the brand promotes the best quality, Hyundai Oil Bank said.

The oil firm said the launch of the beer is part of efforts to create diverse experiences to consumers, especially the MZ generation, who are rising as major customers for the premium gasoline often used in imported brand vehicles.

Aside from introducing electric chargers for electric vehicle drivers at their gas stations, Hyundai Oil Bank is also branching out to other services, the company said.

In July, Hyundai Oil Bank launched a secondhand transaction platform, “Blue Market,” where those with Hyundai Oil Bank bonus card memberships can trade secondhand goods at Hyundai’s 352 gas stations across the country without going through complex identification verification processes, the company said.

The company also worked with New York Hotdog and Coffee, a hotdog franchise, to launch a food brand dubbed, “Blue Pick” to operate at its gas stations.

By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)
