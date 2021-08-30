Samsung researchers get two more seats in global consortium

Song Jae-yeon (left), principal researcher at Samsung Research, and Narendranath Tangudu, a staff engineer at Samsung R&D Institute India-Bangalore (Samsung Electronics)
Two researchers from Samsung Electronics will serve as vice presidents of working groups within a global mobile telecommunication standards organization, the company announced Monday.
With the latest appointments, Samsung now has two chairs and five vice-chairs in the Third-Generation Partnership Project, a consortium of seven regional telecommunication standards organizations established to develop a universal standard for mobile telecommunications.
It is the largest number of seats held by a single company.
Song Jae-yeon, the principal engineer at Samsung Research, was elected vice chair of Service and System Aspects Working Group 4, which develops technologies for 5G-based video streaming and delivery of immersive media, such as extended reality.
Narendranath Tangudu, a staff engineer at Samsung R&D Institute India-Bangalore, was chosen as vice chair of Core Network and Terminals Working Group 3. The division focuses on open interface standards that open up 5G networks to third parties such as internet service providers.
“Along with the reinforcement of our leadership within 3GPP this year, we will continue to strengthen our efforts in developing next-generation mobile communications technologies as well as technologies that will expand the 5G ecosystem,” said Choi Sung-hyun, senior vice president and head of the Advanced Communications Research Center at Samsung Research.
The global organization was established in 1998, and in May this year Samsung secured the chair position within its largest working group.
Its third meeting was held Aug. 16 to 28.
By Kang Jae-eun (kang.jaeeun@heraldcorp.com
)