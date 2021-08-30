Winners of Queen Elisabeth Competition to perform in Korea

Poster for Jonathan Fournel and Keigo Mukawa’s recital at the Asia Culture Center in Gwangju on Sept. 12 (ACC)





Two winners of the 2021 Queen Elisabeth Competition are to hold performances across Korea starting next month.



French pianist Jonathan Fournel and Japanese pianist Keigo Mukawa who took the first and the third place in this year’s competition, respectively, will kick off their schedule at the 2021 PLZ Festival held in Goseong, Gangwon Province, on Sept. 8. They will also hold recitals in Tongyeong, South Gyeongsang Province, on Sept. 10 and in Gwangju on Sept. 12.



Fournel will present Brahms’ Piano Sonata No. 3 while Mukawa will perform Bach’s French Suite, No. 5 and Ravel’s Le Tombeau de Couperin.





Pianist Keigo Mukawa (Queen Elisabeth Competition’s website)