 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
Business

Wine imports hit new high in 2020 amid pandemic

By Yonhap
Published : Aug 30, 2021 - 11:28       Updated : Aug 30, 2021 - 11:28

(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)
South Korea's wine imports hit a fresh high in 2020 as more people enjoyed drinking at home and alone due to the coronavirus pandemic, data showed Monday.

Asia's fourth-largest economy imported $330 million worth of wine last year, up 27.3 percent from a year earlier, according to the data by the Korea Customs Service.

It was an all-time high, and wine imports exceeded those of beer, which sank 19.2 percent on-year to $227 million.

The customs office said wine imports soared last year as people preferred drinking at home and alone instead of going to bars amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Beer imports dipped as imports of Japanese products tumbled and homegrown craft beer gained popularity among drinkers, it added.

South Korea's wine imports have been gathering more ground this year, with imports more than doubling to $325 million in the first seven months of this year.

In the January-July period, the country's liquor imports swelled 26.2 percent on-year to $800 million.

The data also showed South Korea's liquor imports reached a new high of $1.1 billion last year, up 8.2 percent from a year earlier, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In contrast, Seoul's liquor exports fell 10.3 percent on-year to $374 million in 2020. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114