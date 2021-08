Korea Meteorological Administration





A 2.6-magnitude earthquake struck off South Korea's western coast Sunday, the state weather agency said.



The quake occurred at 6:47 p.m. in waters 62 kilometers northwest of an island located in Taean, a county in the central South Chungcheong Province, the Korea Meteorological Administration said.



"There will be no earthquake damage," the KMA said. (Yonhap)