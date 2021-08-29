Posco, four others join forces for liquid CO2 tanker

Representatives of Posco and four other organizations pose for photographs after signing a pact to jointly develop a liquefied carbon dioxide carrier vessel. From left: Kim Jung-sik, managing director of Liberian International Ship & Corporate Registry; Shin Sang-beom, senior vice president of Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering; Nam Young-jun, executive vice president of Hyundai Mipo Dockyard; Kim Sang-chul, head of Posco’s energy and shipbuilding materials marketing office; and Kim Young-doo, manager for Lloyd’s Register Asia. (POSCO)