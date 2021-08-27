 Back To Top
National

Pilot error caused crash-landing of medical chopper in July: Army

By Yonhap
Published : Aug 27, 2021 - 11:49       Updated : Aug 27, 2021 - 11:49
In this file photo, an Army ambulance helicopter is seen partially destroyed at an aviation battalion base in Pocheon, 46 kilometers north of Seoul, on July 12, 2021, after the aircraft crash-landed on the airstrip, leaving five people aboard injured. (Yonhap)
In this file photo, an Army ambulance helicopter is seen partially destroyed at an aviation battalion base in Pocheon, 46 kilometers north of Seoul, on July 12, 2021, after the aircraft crash-landed on the airstrip, leaving five people aboard injured. (Yonhap)
A pilot error caused July's crash-landing of an Army medical chopper, and the same type of helicopters will be allowed to resume operations, the Army said Friday.

In July, five people were injured after the ambulance helicopter, Medion, crash-landed at a military base in Pocheon, north of Seoul, on its way to pick up a patient.

The Army immediately suspended the operations of the same type of aircraft and launched an investigation.

"Our investigation found that the pilot misunderstood the landing guidelines required for the base and for the emergency situation, and failed to appropriately pilot the chopper," an Army officer said.

"We will come up with fundamental, follow-up measures to prevent any recurrence of such an accident," the military said, adding that the Surion-type helicopters will resume operations Monday. (Yonhap)
