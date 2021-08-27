 Back To Top
Former lawmaker named as vice chief of presidential council on unification

By Yonhap
Published : Aug 27, 2021 - 11:32       Updated : Aug 27, 2021 - 11:32
Lee Seok-hyun (L), named as executive vice chairman of the presidential National Unification Advisory Council, and Park Chong-soo, tapped as chairman of the Presidential Committee on Northern Economic Cooperation, in photos provided by Cheong Wa Dae. (Cheong Wa Dae)
Lee Seok-hyun, former six-term lawmaker and deputy speaker of the National Assembly, has been tapped as executive vice chairman of the presidential National Unification Advisory Council, Cheong Wa Dae announced Friday.

Lee is replacing Jeong Se-hyun, former unification minister, to assume the minister-level post. The council, chaired by President Moon Jae-in, is a constitutional body to help establish and implement bipartisan policies on democratic and peaceful unification.

Moon also appointed Park Chong-soo, who served as minister at South Korea's Embassy in Moscow, as chairman of the Presidential Committee on Northern Economic Cooperation, according to Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson Park Kyung-mee.

The committee is designed to promote South Korea's economic cooperation with Russia and other northern neighbors. Park is currently leading the Northeast Asian Community Culture Foundation. (Yonhap)



