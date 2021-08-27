Nominee for financial regulator vows more measures to rein in household debt

Koh Seung-beom, the nominee for the Financial Service Commission (FSC), speaks at a parliamentary hearing on Friday. (Yonhap)

Financial authorities will unveil additional measures to rein in household debts, if needed, the nominee for the financial regulator said Friday, a day after the Bank of Korea (BOK) lifted its key rate for the first time since the pandemic began.



Koh Seung-beom, the nominee for the Financial Service Commission (FSC), told a parliamentary hearing that curbing household debts will be his top priority if his nomination is confirmed by the National Assembly.



"Managing household debts will be the top priority and I will mobilize all available policy means," Koh said.



Koh said the FSC will make a decision on whether to extend the grace period for loan repayments for small merchants, after fully taking into consideration that they were hit by the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Households' high indebtedness has been cited as the main bugbear for the South Korean economy.



South Korea's household credit grew at a faster pace in the second quarter as non-banking financial firms increased loans.



Household credit reached a record high of 1,805.9 trillion won ($1.54 trillion) as of June, up 41.2 trillion won from three months earlier, according to the BOK data.



The second-quarter tally compared with a 37.6 trillion-won on-quarter rise in the first quarter.



The growth has shown no signs of letting up as more people have taken out loans to buy homes amid skyrocketing housing prices.



Demand for unsecured loans also remains high amid a boom in stock investments.



On Thursday, the BOK raised its key rate by 0.25 percentage point and indicated it could again raise the rate in the coming months.



Since July, the FSC has applied stricter lending calculations for mortgage loans, called the debt service ratio (DSR), in a bid to curb household debt.



The DSR measures how much borrowers have to pay in principal and interest payments in proportion to their yearly income.



Since last month, borrowers are required to repay 40 percent of their annual income if they buy a home worth more than 600 million won in designated speculative areas. Until July 2023, the rule will be gradually applied to more borrowers. (Yonhap)







