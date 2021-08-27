Military reports 4 new COVID-19 cases

(Yonhap)

Three Army members and a Navy sailor tested positive for the new coronavirus, the defense ministry said Friday, the latest in a series of infections among service members across the nation.



The two Army soldiers and the sailor were confirmed to have been infected after their recent vacation, and a civilian official for the Army tested positive following the infection of one of his family members, according to the ministry.



The latest cases brought the total caseload among the military population to 1,601.



Nationwide, South Korea added 1,841 more COVID-19 cases, and it is the second straight day that the new caseload hovered under 1,900 amid the fourth wave of the pandemic since late July, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA). (Yonhap)