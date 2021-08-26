[Today’s K-pop] BTS continues to set record with “Butter”

(Credit: Big Hit Music)



BTS ranked No. 1 on Billboard’s Artist 100, returning to the top from last week’s No. 2, said the publication on Thursday in the US.



This is the 20th time the septet hit No. 1 on the chart that was launched in 2014. BTS is the first group to top the list for 20 weeks. Only three artists have stayed longer than the band, and all are solo musicians: Taylor Swift (48 weeks), Drake (32) and Weeknd (22).



Artist 100 combines the performance across media, and this week’s return was boosted by the continued success of its singles “Butter” and “Permission to Dance,” said Billboard, adding that the former spent nine weeks at No. 1 on Hot 100 and the latter one in July.



It has two albums on the Billboard 200, dated Aug. 28, “BTS, The Best,” a compilation album that came out in Japan earlier this year, and “Map of the Soul: 7,” a chart-topper from last year.



GOT7’s JayB comes out with 1st solo EP





(Credit: H1gher Music)



JayB of GOT7 came out with “Somo:Fume,” his first EP as a solo musician, on Thursday.



The bandmates of the band decided not to renew their contracts with JYP Entertainment in January, and the leader signed with H1gher Music led by Jay Park, formerly of 2PM, a senior male band managed by the same company.



He dropped a single “Switch It Up” in May hailing a new phase as a solo musician. It is included in the seven-track EP that stems from his will that he wants to spread into everyone subtly and naturally like a good scent. The title also plays on Korean word that means expendable, hinting that he does not want to be used and disregarded.



Park is the featured artist on the title track “B.T.W” produced by the hiphop label’s hitmaker Cha Cha Malone. Park also uploaded a short snippet of JayB and himself dancing together on his Instagram that garnered over 330,000 views in three hours.



Blackpink’s pop-up exhibit sells out





(Credit: YG Entertainment)



A pop-up exhibition celebrating Blackpink’s fifth anniversary of debut has been sold out and label YG Entertainment decided to offer more viewing slots for it.



The show is held at a building near the company headquarters in Seoul and are offered for free to those who made reservations.



Visitors can take a look at the photographs that chronicle the band’s career as well as costumes from past performances. Fans can write messages to the bandmates and listen to audio recordings from the quartet as well. A media experience zone detects movement and shows the sets of music videos and lyrics that changes accordingly.



“For fans who cannot make it [to the show], a video that shows the inside of the pop-up [exhibition] will be unveiled online later,” said the company.

The exhibit runs until Aug. 30.



Shinee’s Key collaborates with Taeyeon





(Credit: SM Entertainment)