[Herald Interview] Prize of war is peace, freedom: Colombian veterans

Alvaro Lozano, a Colombian veteran who took part in the 1950-53 Korean War, looks at North Korea from the Peace Observatory in Cheorwon, Gangwon Province, near the Demilitarized Zone on Tuesday. (Yonhap)

Peace and freedom was the prize of the Korean War that South Korea earned, and it should be a reminder for all South Koreans that its vibrant democracy with a strong economy came at a cost, Colombian veterans of the 1950-53 Korean War said Thursday, during a joint media interview in Seoul.



Separated by the Pacific Ocean, Colombia is the only Latin American country to field ground troops and a warship to help South Korea fight back North Korea and China during the war, which still leaves the two Koreas at an armistice without a peace treaty.



An estimated 580,000 South Korean soldiers were either killed or injured and roughly 40,000 UN soldiers lost their lives during the conflict. About 700 Colombian troops out of 5,100 were killed, injured or captured.



“South Korea is built on the sacrifice and look where it stands today. I admire this country for peace and freedom it fought for,” said Alvaro Lozano, a Colombian Korean War veteran, who is one of two veterans South Korea invited this week to thank them for their service on the sidelines of a state visit by the Colombian president.



“The war should be a reminder for South Koreans as well as Colombians that the way of life we embrace and the luxuries we enjoy today will be a thing of the past, if we forget what cost in the process, what we achieved together,” veteran Guillermo Rodriguez said.



Rodriguez, 92, was a career officer in the army who volunteered to fight with South Korea because he had wanted to help counter what he said was a North Korean ambush. “I really hoped to feel this country up close,” he said, adding he had been aware of the inter-Korean standoff.



“The one memory that still comes rushing back to me is when I came back home alive,” he said, noting he never feared death because he knew the risk when he joined the military. “Yes, the thought that I could die any minute crossed my mind, but it never scared me.”



Rodriguez called South Korea an innovative country with diligent people, because Seoul was a different city every time he visited. This marked his eighth trip here since 2008. “Peace is that precious. Without it, you don’t have stability, like jobs.”





Colombian and South Korean war veterans who took part in the 1950-53 Korean War pose for a picture after a joint media interview at Millennium Hilton Seoul on Thursday. From left to right: Alvaro Lozano, Kim Ki-jae and Guillermo Rodriguez. (Yonhap)