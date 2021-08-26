[Graphic News] Online food market soars 45% in H1 amid pandemic

South Korea's online food market jumped more than 45 percent in the first half of the year from a year earlier, due to the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, data showed.
The value of online food transactions in Asia’s fourth-largest economy stood at 27.8 trillion won ($23.5 billion) in the January-June period, up 45.4 percent from a year earlier, according to data from Statistics Korea and industry sources.
It was the largest half-year tally, breaching the previous record of 24.1 trillion won registered in the second half of last year. (Yonhap)
By Nam Kyung-don
