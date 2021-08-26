 Back To Top
[Photo News] Sea Turtles Returning to Their Native Sea

By Ko Yoon-hee
Published : Aug 28, 2021 - 16:01       Updated : Aug 28, 2021 - 16:01
Hanwha Aqua Planet officials send sea turtles back to their homes at the Sea Turtle Discharge Event on Thursday, hosted by the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries.

Hanwha Aqua Planet officials and observers watch a sea turtle waddling to the waters of Jungmun Saekdal Beach in Jeju Island.

Hanwha Aqua Planet officials gently place sea turtles onto the sand for the first time.

Hanwha Aqua Planet officials carefully examine the sea turtles one last time before releasing them back home.

(Photos: Yonhap)

By Ko Yoon-hee (ko.yooni930@heraldcorp.com)
