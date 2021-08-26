Letting under-50s take AstraZeneca vaccine ‘not risk assessed’: senior official

A risk assessment was not carried out before allowing people as young as 30 to take AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine, going against authorities’ current advice that the shot is to be avoided for people under 50, a director of the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency’s COVID-19 vaccination council revealed.
The director said in a phone call with The Korea Herald on Wednesday that the KDCA “did not conduct a cost-benefit analysis” before permitting AstraZeneca vaccination in people in their 30s and 40s. Wednesday’s phone call took place after the KDCA did not respond to previous requests from The Korea Herald to release the cost-benefit analysis pertaining to the decision.
“This is not a decision that is based on the cost to benefit ratio,” he said. It was a departure from an analysis-based decision last month to limit AstraZeneca vaccine’s use to people in their 50s and older only due to the risks of a rare but serious blood clotting side effect called thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome or TTS.
In a July 1 briefing, the KDCA’s commissioner Jeong Eun-kyeong said the national advisory committee on immunization practices decided AstraZeneca’s vaccine was to be used “only for people aged 50 and older because of the incidence of thrombotic thrombocytopenia and other risks.”
At the time Korea confirmed two men in their early 30s had developed the vaccine-induced clotting disorder following a first AstraZeneca dose out of around 500,000 people in the 30-39 age group who received the same vaccine. One of the two had died.
The director said this time, the decision was about “whether discarding AstraZeneca vaccines due to the age restriction can be justified.”
“Roughly 7.6 million people are due their second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine in August. Since not everyone with appointment end up showing up, a lot of leftover vaccines are bound to transpire,” he said.
Since the AstraZeneca vaccine is only recommended for people in their 50s and older, who already have their appointments, that didn’t leave many people who are able to receive leftover vaccines.
“The rationale is that rather than letting the leftover vaccines go to waste, we should at least give younger people the chance to decide to get it,” he said.
Asked why the age cutoff was still fixed at 50, the director said “all of the outside experts” the KDCA consulted “opposed lowering the age recommendation.” “Although Korea is seeing more patients now, the risks of the vaccine remained the same,” he said.
“Technically, the Food and Drug Safety Ministry approved the vaccine for use in anyone 16 and above,” said the director. But the reason the national program is not going with the Drug Ministry’s approval age, he said, is because “when mass vaccinations of millions of people take place, the dangers of side effects, although extremely rare, can manifest in the real world.”
“In order to minimize the incidence of side effects, for younger groups that are more prone to the risks, it is more advisable to offer an alternative vaccine,” he said. “The vaccine availability in Korea now is not the same as it was back in June. Now there are mRNA vaccines they can be given instead.”
Referring to immunization recommendations from an Australian advisory group which say that the Pfizer vaccine is preferred for people under 60, the director added that Korea’s advice was “even more definitive.” “Korea is only recommending the vaccine for people 50 and older,” he said.
“We don’t expect that many people younger than 50 will proceed to take the AstraZeneca vaccine,” he said. The KDCA was not “actively promoting” that the vaccine be used in the younger age group, he added.
“It’s all relative,” the director said. “Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines are equally effective, but they come with different risks. Maybe some people are more concerned with side effects of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines than those of the AstraZeneca vaccine.”
Still, the KDCA obtained the national advisory committee on immunization practices’ “consent that the circumstances surrounding the leftover vaccination age are valid,” the director said. The Korea Herald contacted two members on the immunization committee but they could not be reached for comment as of Thursday morning.
At last week’s briefing, asked to further explain the decision to OK offering leftover AstraZeneca vaccinations to people under 50, KDCA official Kim Ki-nam said that unlike before, the spread of COVID-19’s delta variant has raised the risks.
“The immunization advisory committee made the evaluation on the vaccine in end-June, which was before the delta outbreak,” he said.
One of the experts working with the KDCA on COVID-19 vaccine advice, however, suggested that the delta risk was included in the calculation. The expert told The Korea Herald via text message on June 30 that they used recent data from Public Health England -- which looked at vaccine effectiveness against delta -- in the cost-benefit analysis behind the change in AstraZeneca age eligibility to 50 and up.
During the 40-minute phone call on Wednesday, the KDCA director did not make a single mention of the delta variant being a factor, either.
One of the experts advising the KDCA on post-COVID-19 vaccination blood clot disorders told The Korea Herald that although he believes “overall AstraZeneca vaccination is beneficial for all age groups, including people under 30,” the presence of alternative vaccine “complicates the calculus.”
Stressing that he was “not part of the discussions responsible for the latest vaccine age decision,” he said one of the key considerations is “whether there is an alternative vaccine -- which, now there is.”
“Serious complications associated with the mRNA vaccines (from Pfizer, Moderna) appear to be less fatal than those associated with adenovirus vector vaccines (from AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson),” he said.
Dr. Chun Byung-chul from the Korean Vaccine Society’s said as a principle, decisions regarding which groups can receive vaccination “should be backed by risk assessments.” “Saving leftover vaccines cannot be more important than people’s safety,” he said.
“The way the leftover vaccines are distributed seems to be shifting the responsibility on to the people to make their own assessments of the risks and then decide for themselves.”
By Kim Arin
