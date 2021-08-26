[Herald Interview] Band Lucy: Creating music to be heard, seen and felt

Lucy performs at KT&G Sangsangmadang Hall on Aug. 7. (Mystic Story)



Reaching the final stage of 2019 JTBC music competition “Superband,” the show’s runner-up group Lucy brought light upon a genre still unfamiliar and unexplored in the Korean music scene -- ambient pop.



With an unconventional harmony of a violin, acoustic guitar, bass guitar and drums, and two on vocals, sprinkled with real-life sounds -- self-handedly recorded by the group’s producer and bassist Cho Won-sang -- Lucy’s music was able to help listeners visualize the story and atmosphere embodied in the music.



While ambient pop has defined Lucy’s music to the public until now, with their recent single “Irrelevant Answer,” the band gave the genre a slight twist, this time focusing on visualizing the emotional exchanges between two lovers, rather than depicting a certain atmosphere



“Our previous songs were mainly about directly drawing the image of a certain space, scenery or temperature. But with the new song, I could imagine the heated-up emotions going back and forth between the two beginning lovers and decided this was what the song had to deliver,” Won-sang, who took charge of the song’s production, told The Korea Herald during an interview conducted few days ahead of the song’s release.



In line with the passionate hearts depicted in the lyrics, the melody also strays from Lucy’s iconic vibrant yet dreamy sound. According to Won-sang, it is the fastest and most vigorous among any of Lucy’s songs.



“The song is boyish, like a theme song played in a coming-of-age animation movie. Taking that as the main concept of the new single, we took a drastic turn from our previous songs” in terms of the sound, the producer and bassist added.







From “Superband” to “First Landing”



A year and three months since storming onto the K-pop scene with the first digital single “Dear,” the group said they are still exploring their style, but now with much more confidence.



While all the bandmates were exceptionally talented, shooting to stardom even before their official debuts as participants of a popular TV show and enduring the responsibility and popularity as a K-pop star was a burden they had not anticipated as musicians.



“I never had the chance to look back on myself before I started as a member of Lucy,” violinist Ye-chan said.



“Placing myself in front of a large audience, I’ve come to think about explaining myself to others, how I should live my life and for what goals I strive,” added Shin Kwang-il, who is also the leader of the group.



All four bring their own distinctively different styles to the band, and the violin might have been one of the biggest elements defining Lucy in the beginning. Instead of playing in the background, Ye-chan’s violin nearly takes the role of a third voice.



“Originally, my role as violin was as that of an electronic guitar in other bands. But now I try to speak the lyrics with it, delivering the momentary emotions going through my heart through my playing,” Ye-chan explained.



For Kwang-il, his life took an unexpected turn with Lucy. Originally training to debut as a singer under label Mystic Story, to which Lucy is also affiliated, he joined Lucy during the competition as the drummer and has now settled in as a vocalist as well.



“Although I did once feel unconfident as I wasn’t a drummer from the start, my bandmates have always told me that I’m as good as any other drummer, and I think those words from them were what made me trust myself,’ Kwang-il said.



“Since I didn’t get professional training for drums, there were parts I had to catch up on. Won-sang and I go through a lot of discussions on how I could manage both roles as a drummer and vocalist, and also on how I could differentiate myself from other drummers.”



With society now adjusting to a new normal with the novel coronavirus lingering for more than a year and half now, musicians have recently been gearing up to find means to escape the online scene and reunite with audiences in real life.



Lucy held its long-awaited first independent concert, “Lucy Island: First Landing,” in Seoul in June. Excited fans sold out the tickets within just a minute of them going on sale.



The June concert was followed by “From. Lucy,” held offline and simultaneously streamed online for fans abroad.



In the more recent concert, while the halls felt half empty due to Level 4 social distancing guidelines prohibiting the audience from making the same level of noise as before, Kwang-il said fans presented them with a timely gift.



“In the part where the fans were supposed to sing along, because they can’t make a sound they recorded their voices and played it during the concert. That was a truly heartwarming and blissful moment,” he said.



“We’ve been receiving support from fans over the past year only through online comments and letters. Seeing it in front of our eyes at the concerts, we were able to really grasp and appreciate how much love and support we were getting from the public,” main vocalist Choi Sang-yeop said.







Concept Image for “Irrelevant Answer” (Mystic Story)