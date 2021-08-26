Incheon Pentaport Rock Festival to go online again

Last year’s Incheon Pentaport Rock Festival (Incheon Pentaport Organizing Committee)

The Incheon Pentaport Rock Festival will be held online again this year as the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic has yet to be contained.



According to the festival organizers Thursday, the Incheon Pentaport Rock Festival 2021 will take place Oct. 9-10 as an online event, free of charge. In 2020, the festival went online for the first time since its launch in 2006, gathering a total of around 780,000 viewers.





The primary lineup released Thursday consists of leading rock acts here such as Daybreak, Adoy, The Volunteers, Method, Silica Gel, Nerd Connection and more.



Though it is a rock festival, the event will also feature musicians working in other genres, such as singer Lee Seung-hwan, alternative pop band Leenalchi, indie band 10cm, K-pop act N.Flying and more.



The organizers said the festival will also feature overseas artists through pre-recorded clips.



Organized by Incheon Metropolitan City, the annual festival is held every August at Songdo Moonlight Festival Park.



“We hoped to host an offline festival this year with in-person audiences, but had to go online like we did last year,” an official of the festival said through a press release. “The festival will continue its legacy as a leading music festival with new, diverse programs and offer comfort to people hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, quenching their thirst for culture.”





Poster for the Incheon Pentaport Rock Festival 2021 (Incheon Pentaport Organizing Committee)