Korea to revise law to grant Afghan helpers to stay long

Air Force special forces agent greets a child of Afghan helpers at Kabul Airport in Afghanistan on Wednesday before leaving for South Korea. (Yonhap)
South Korea plans to revise the law to grant long-term stay to the 391 evacuated Afghans, officials said Thursday. The government is also preparing comprehensive plan that will address a range of issues from employment and medical issues to residency and education in Korea.
The plans were announced by the Ministry of Justice as Afghan refugees were to arrive later in the day. The ministry will receive public opinions on the matter until Oct. 5.
The revision of the law is aimed at supporting Afghan helpers entering the country as “special contributors.” Currently, there is no legal ground for them to stay for a long time.
If passed, the amendment is to allow foreigners who have made special contributions to Korea to stay in the nation for a long time with F-2 visa.
The F-2 visa is a residential visa issued for those who want to stay in Korea for a long time and to be granted permanent residency. If granted once, they can stay up to five years. There are no restrictions on employment activities.
Before the revision is made, the ministry plans to issue short-term visas (C-3) that allow them to stay up to 90 days. During the period, they will stay at the National HRD Institute in Jincheon, North Chungcheong Province. When the enforcement ordinance is revised later, they can switch to a visa that allows a long-term stay if they want.
Justice Minister Park Beom-kye is set to brief the press over their arrival process and future measures of Afghan helpers at Incheon International Airport on Thursday afternoon.
By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com
)