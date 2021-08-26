 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
National

Korea to revise law to grant Afghan helpers to stay long

By Shin Ji-hye
Published : Aug 26, 2021 - 14:07       Updated : Aug 26, 2021 - 14:09
Air Force special forces agent greets a child of Afghan helpers at Kabul Airport in Afghanistan on Wednesday before leaving for South Korea. (Yonhap)
Air Force special forces agent greets a child of Afghan helpers at Kabul Airport in Afghanistan on Wednesday before leaving for South Korea. (Yonhap)


South Korea plans to revise the law to grant long-term stay to the 391 evacuated Afghans, officials said Thursday. The government is also preparing comprehensive plan that will address a range of issues from employment and medical issues to residency and education in Korea.

The plans were announced by the Ministry of Justice as Afghan refugees were to arrive later in the day. The ministry will receive public opinions on the matter until Oct. 5.

The revision of the law is aimed at supporting Afghan helpers entering the country as “special contributors.” Currently, there is no legal ground for them to stay for a long time.

If passed, the amendment is to allow foreigners who have made special contributions to Korea to stay in the nation for a long time with F-2 visa.

The F-2 visa is a residential visa issued for those who want to stay in Korea for a long time and to be granted permanent residency. If granted once, they can stay up to five years. There are no restrictions on employment activities.

Before the revision is made, the ministry plans to issue short-term visas (C-3) that allow them to stay up to 90 days. During the period, they will stay at the National HRD Institute in Jincheon, North Chungcheong Province. When the enforcement ordinance is revised later, they can switch to a visa that allows a long-term stay if they want.

Justice Minister Park Beom-kye is set to brief the press over their arrival process and future measures of Afghan helpers at Incheon International Airport on Thursday afternoon.



By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114