[Around the Hotels] Promotions and packages



Westin Josun Seoul launches Fall in Record package



The Westin Josun Seoul‘s Fall in Record package offers unforgettable memories to take home with film cameras and quality music this fall.



Black-and-white film brand Ilford Photo’s camera will be provided to guests staying in executive rooms, and up to 27 images can be taken. Junior suites will be equipped with turntables and a collection of records, and guests will be given two complimentary glasses of a Macallan whisky cocktail.



Mini pencil sets created in collaboration with Black Heart Pencil stationery store in Seoul’s Yeonnam-dong will be offered in limited quantities. The promotional package is offered for guests staying through Nov. 21.



Reservations should be made by Tuesday for packages starting at 210,000 won. Call (02) 317-0404.









JW Mariott Hotel Seoul releases Autumn Breeze



JW Mariott Hotel Seoul presents Autumn Breeze, a seasonal package celebrating the natural beauty of the season, from Sept. 1 to Nov. 30.



Guests choosing a deluxe room are greeted by special gifts of the O‘sulloc Best Tea Collection, from the Korean tea brand based on Jeju Island. The Whole Plant Effect Concentrate Set by Shinsegae’s brand Yunjac will also be offered for guests to experience healthier skin, boosting resistance to the dry winds of fall.



Guests choosing a Griffin Suite are offered an additional teaware set from luxury ceramic brand Kwangjuyo‘s Migak Series, featuring contemporary reinterpretations of Joseon era white baekja ceramics.



Prices range from 289,000 to 449,000 won. For inquiries, call (02) 6282-6282.















Sheraton Grand Incheon Hotel launches Chuseok holiday gifts



In celebration of the Chuseok holiday, Sheraton Grand Incheon Hotel offers a variety of gift sets for purchase from Aug. 20 to Sept. 26.



The premium beef set consists of three different packages of the highest quality, and is priced from 250,000 to 500,000 won. To maintain the freshness of the meat, reservations should be made at least three days prior to delivery.



The Hangwa set offers assorted Korean traditional sweets and cookies, including ingredients such as sesame, honey and fruits, and is priced at 100,000 won.



The coffee bean packs and tumbler set offers a premium blend of beans from Brazil, Colombia and Ethiopia. Two packs of blended coffee beans and Sheraton’s signature tumbler are priced at 80,000 won.



For inquiries and reservations, call (032) 835-1000.













Paradise Hotel Busan offers Fun Luge package



Paradise Hotel Busan is offering an outdoor leisure activity package called “Fun Luge” for guests to fully enjoy the fall breeze outdoors. The package offers two tickets to the Skyline Luge Busan, which can be used for either the luge cart or sky rides, overlooking the Osiria Theme Park with a view of Gijang-gun, Busan.



Apart from the outdoor activities, a CIMER Ocean Spa Pool and Kids Village for families are also available to guests.



The package offers a 50 percent discount on SoCar rental services, ready to be picked up at the hotel’s parking lot for guests at any time.



The package will be offered from Sept. 1 to Oct. 31, and prices start at 250,000 won.



Reservations can be made at (051) 749-2398.







