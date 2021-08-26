Nexon rookies offer tips for internship applicants

Nexon employees hired within the past two years have created seven-minute video clips to share their experiences with new recruits. The company is hiring interns as part of its six-month Nexon Tutorial program.
In the clips, five employees from the game firm’s four divisions -- business, new development, live development and intelligence labs -- briefly introduce their work and offer candid thoughts for people hoping to land internships at the company.
Nexon Tutorial, launched this year, is a large-scale internship program that begins Nov. 1 and runs through April. Those who successfully complete the training are likely to be signed on as regular employees.
In the video clips, the rookie employees praise what they call Nexon’s free and reasonable corporate culture based on mutual respect and communication. Nexon emphasizes communication skills, abundant experience in games and content, game analysis skills and foreign language skills, they add.
The working environment is another one of Nexon’s strengths, they say, mentioning its relaxed dress code, flexible working hours, cafeteria, shuttle bus and shower facilities. Above all, they stress, Nexon protects employees’ health and safety by strongly encouraging them to work from home.
This year, five Nexon affiliates -- Nexon Korea, Nexon Networks, Nexon GT, NET Games and Nitro Studio -- are participating in Nexon Tutorial to recruit talent in various fields such as game planning, game programming, game art and the game business, as well as engineers and analysts.
The firm is accepting applications until Sept. 6.
