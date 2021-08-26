 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
Business

Nexon rookies offer tips for internship applicants

By Lee Sun-young
Published : Aug 26, 2021 - 16:00       Updated : Aug 26, 2021 - 16:00
Two Nexon employees share their experiences in a seven-minute YouTube clip. (Nexon)
Two Nexon employees share their experiences in a seven-minute YouTube clip. (Nexon)


Nexon employees hired within the past two years have created seven-minute video clips to share their experiences with new recruits. The company is hiring interns as part of its six-month Nexon Tutorial program.

In the clips, five employees from the game firm’s four divisions -- business, new development, live development and intelligence labs -- briefly introduce their work and offer candid thoughts for people hoping to land internships at the company.

Nexon Tutorial, launched this year, is a large-scale internship program that begins Nov. 1 and runs through April. Those who successfully complete the training are likely to be signed on as regular employees.

In the video clips, the rookie employees praise what they call Nexon’s free and reasonable corporate culture based on mutual respect and communication. Nexon emphasizes communication skills, abundant experience in games and content, game analysis skills and foreign language skills, they add.

The working environment is another one of Nexon’s strengths, they say, mentioning its relaxed dress code, flexible working hours, cafeteria, shuttle bus and shower facilities. Above all, they stress, Nexon protects employees’ health and safety by strongly encouraging them to work from home.

This year, five Nexon affiliates -- Nexon Korea, Nexon Networks, Nexon GT, NET Games and Nitro Studio -- are participating in Nexon Tutorial to recruit talent in various fields such as game planning, game programming, game art and the game business, as well as engineers and analysts.

The firm is accepting applications until Sept. 6.

By Lee Sun-young (milaya@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114