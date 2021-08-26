[News Focus] National debt surges W100tr in just 9 months

A capture of the National Assembly Budget Office’s homepage indicates the national debt of Korea far above 900 trillion won on Thursday. (National Assembly Budget Office)



SEJONG -- South Korea’s national debt is estimated to have surpassed 900 trillion won ($770 billion) this year for the first time, though the government has yet to publicize the updated official figure.



According to calculations by the National Assembly Budget Office, the national debt – debt directly held by the central and local governments -- was estimated at 938.9 trillion won as of Thursday. The latest official figure, unveiled by the government, was 898.1 trillion won as of June.



This means the debt total increased more than 100 trillion won in nine months, having first reached the 800 trillion-won mark in November 2020.



And compared to 660.7 trillion won at the end of 2017, it has posted a 42.1 percent increase. The Moon Jae-in administration took office in May 2017.



(Graphic by Kim Sun-young/The Korea Herald)