[Box Office] Movies in theaters this week

Hostage: Missing Celebrity
(Korea)
Opened Aug. 18
Thriller, Action
Directed by Pil Gam-seong
Famous actor Hwang Jung-min, played by himself, is kidnapped in Seoul without any witnesses or evidence left behind. At first, the actor thinks it is a prank, but he soon realizes the seriousness of the situation. He tries to escape from the kidnappers who demand a huge ransom within 24 hours.
Sinkhole
(Korea)
Opened Aug. 11
Comedy
Directed by Kim Ji-hoon
Although he has an annoying neighbor (Cha Seung-won), office worker Dong-won (Kim Sung-kyun) is very happy that he finally has become a homeowner after saving up for more than 10 years. Dong-won invites his co-workers over to his new place for a housewarming party, but the next morning the building falls into a giant sinkhole.
The Suicide Squad
(US)
Opened Aug. 4
Action
Directed by James Gunn
Intelligence officer Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) assembles two Task Force X teams -- colloquially known as the Suicide Squad -- that comprise Belle Reve penitentiary inmates. They receive an assignment to destroy a Nazi-era laboratory that houses a secret experiment known as “Project Starfish.”
Escape from Mogadishu
(Korea)
Opened July 28
Action, Drama
Directed by Ryoo Seung-wan
Set in 1991 Somalia, South Korean Ambassador to Somalia Han Shin-sung (Kim Yoon-seok) and National Security Planning Agency agent Kang Dae-jin (Jo In-sung) are competing against North Korean Ambassador (Heo Jun-ho) for South Korea’s membership in the United Nations. When a civil war breaks out in the African country, the South and North Korean diplomats have to cooperate to escape the country together.
By Song Seung-hyun (ssh@heraldcorp.com
)