[Box Office] Movies in theaters this week

Hostage: Missing Celebrity

(Korea)

Opened Aug. 18

Thriller, Action

Directed by Pil Gam-seong



Famous actor Hwang Jung-min, played by himself, is kidnapped in Seoul without any witnesses or evidence left behind. At first, the actor thinks it is a prank, but he soon realizes the seriousness of the situation. He tries to escape from the kidnappers who demand a huge ransom within 24 hours.









Sinkhole

(Korea)

Opened Aug. 11

Comedy

Directed by Kim Ji-hoon



Although he has an annoying neighbor (Cha Seung-won), office worker Dong-won (Kim Sung-kyun) is very happy that he finally has become a homeowner after saving up for more than 10 years. Dong-won invites his co-workers over to his new place for a housewarming party, but the next morning the building falls into a giant sinkhole.









The Suicide Squad

(US)

Opened Aug. 4

Action

Directed by James Gunn



Intelligence officer Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) assembles two Task Force X teams -- colloquially known as the Suicide Squad -- that comprise Belle Reve penitentiary inmates. They receive an assignment to destroy a Nazi-era laboratory that houses a secret experiment known as “Project Starfish.”







