[Travel Bits] Festivals, sights across Korea

Yangyang Salmon Festival



The Yangyang Salmon Festival is taking place at the Yangyang Namdae Stream in Yangyang, Gangwon Province, from Sept. 1 to Oct. 31.



The festival celebrates one of the city‘s famed specialties of the sea. The annual event is held in mid-October when the salmon return to spawn.



The festival offers activities including salmon tasting, salmon rubbing and salmon ecology exhibitions.



Visitors of all ages are welcome and admission is free.



More information can be found at festival.yangyang.go.kr.









Jeonju International Sori Festival



The Jeonju International Sori Festival will take place in Jeonju, North Jeolla Province. The festival runs for five days starting Sept. 29 at the Sori Arts Center.



Hosted by North Jeolla Province and managed by the Jeonju International Sori Festival Committee, the festival aims to provide a chance to enjoy music from around the world, including traditional Korean music.



A variety of programs are available for the visitors with different participation fees and age limits.



Updates can be found at www.sorifestival.com.









Hanseong Baekje Cultural Festival



The Hanseong Baekje Cultural Festival takes place in Songpa-gu, southern Seoul, from Oct. 6 to 10.



The festival celebrates the history and culture of the Baekje dynasty’s Hanseong era, when its capital was in Seoul. Visitors can travel back in time and enjoy various activities.



Sponsored by the Songpa-gu Office and Songpa Cultural Foundation and managed by the Hanseong Baekje Cultural Festival Organizing Committee, the event features various folk performances, musicals, family concerts and food.



Admission is free, and people of all ages are welcome. Additional information can be found at www.songpa.go.kr.













The Royal Culture Festival will take place in Jongno, central Seoul, from Oct. 2 to 10.



The festival is held at the five royal palaces, Jongmyo Shrine and Sajikdan Altar, as well as online. The event aims to offer knowledge of Korean cultural heritage through performances, exhibitions and various programs.



The programs include an online children’s festival, royal palace photo competition, changing of the guard ceremony and more.



Additional information can be found at







