Coway adds aesthetic touch to electric dehumidifiers

Amid the prolonged COVID-19 pandemic, consumers’ interest in what makes their home a more pleasant place to be has grown. This has certainly affected the home appliance market.
Before, devices like electric dehumidifiers were not something people sought aesthetic satisfaction in. Yet, in this era, they need to change.
Coway’s recently launched Noble Dehumidifier AD-1221E is a new addition to the ranks of premium appliances, with design elements more commonly found in luxury furniture.
The Noble Dehumidifier’s simple, rectangular box-shaped design and its stone gray color blend seemingly into the living space of any type of decor, the company explained.
Removing up to 12 liters of water per day with low energy consumption, the product also offers some very convenient functions for users, such as the smart water tank control system.
When the tank is full and needs to be emptied, the appliances automatically opens the drawer where the tank is in. On the control pad, there is a button for opening the water tank, which eliminate the need for users to physically detach it for emptying.
The AD-1221E has the Grade 1 energy efficiency, the highest out of a possible 5, has reduced tremor and noise and is equipped with a double air filtering system. It has wheels so that users can easily relocate it to where it is most needed.
“The Noble Dehumidifier seeks to strike a balance between consumer desires to own an appliance that enhances their home interiors and to own an appliance that more than fulfills its original function,” the company said in a press release.
Coway’s home appliances are available on a monthly rental program, run by the company itself. Its rental business has now expanded to include mattresses, massage chairs and electric bidet seats.
By Lee Sun-young (milaya@heraldcorp.com
)