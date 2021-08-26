BTS, Megan Thee Stallion to release 'Butter' remix Friday

This image shows a teaser of a remix of BTS' "Butter," featuring Megan Thee Stallion. (Big Hit Music)

South Korean superband BTS and American rapper Megan Thee Stallion are set to release a remix of the group's single "Butter" Friday, the septet's agency announced.



The collaboration will drop at 1 p.m. Friday (Korean time) amid the original single's continued success on music charts, including the Billboard Hot 100.



"(The remix) will have a new charm as BTS' unique style contained in the original version of 'Butter' combines with Megan Thee Stallion's rap," Big Hit Music, the group's agency, said in a statement.



"BTS enthusiastically participated in the collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion, who has become a cultural icon with her unique style ... Captivated by 'Butter,' Megan Thee Stallion also expressed her desire to feature," it said.



The rapper had sued her record label, alleging it was blocking her from releasing the song, according to US news reports. A judge ruled in favor of the three-time Grammy Award winner, thus allowing the remix to be released.



"Butter" placed No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100 this week, remaining in the top 10 for 13 consecutive weeks, including nine weeks at No. 1. (Yonhap)