[Today’s K-pop] Enhyphen to return next month: report

(Credit: Belief Lab)



Enhyphen is coming out with a new album at the end of September, according to local media reports on Wednesday.



The boy band will come back after five months since its second EP “Border: Carnival,” which entered Billboard 200 as No. 18. In May, the band was named as one of the five K-pop artists by Grammy -- along with StayC, ITZY, Ateez and Tomorrow X Together -- that “have the potential to dominate the global pop space.”



Its debut single in Japan “Border: Hakanai” from last month topped Oricon’s daily and weekly single charts and earned platinum certification from The Recording Industry Association of Japan.



The band was formed through an audition program and debuted with its first EP “Border: Day One.” With the EP, which was the most-sold album by an emerging musician in 2020, the septet won four rookie awards from year-end music awards.



Ateez strikes contrast in teasers for 7th EP





(Credit: KQ Entertainment)



Ateez shared a second group photograph for its upcoming album on Tuesday evening.



The eight members pose for the camera with water skimming around their knees in the cobalt blue poster that reads “Deja Vu,” which is reflected on the bottom on the surface of water.



Donned up in blue and black costumes that gleam on and off, they strike a sharp contrast to the image projected in the first picture that was released early Tuesday. Under the theme, “Eternal Sunshine,” the musicians sprawled amid vivid colors highlighted by bright lights.



It has been half a year since its previous album, sixth EP “Zero: Fever Part 2,” which topped iTunes top albums chart in 36 regions. Title track “I’m The One” hit No. 1 on iTunes top songs chart in 20 regions and Worldwide iTunes top songs chart as well.



Ateez seventh EP “Zero: Fever Part 3” will be released on Sept. 13.



NCT’s Lucas mired in scandal, apologizes





(Credit: SM Entertainment)



Lucas of NCT admitted wrongdoing and apologized for recent allegations that he has two-timed while dating fans.



His label SM Entertainment released a statement on Wednesday and apologized on his behalf. We recognize the seriousness of this matter, it said, and has decided to put on hold unveiling “Jalapeno,” a single project of Lucas and Hendry, and all related contents, that were slated for Wednesday.



The idol wrote on his Instagram: “I sincerely apologize to those who were hurt by my wrong actions. I would like to offer my apologies in person if given a chance.” He also made an apology to fans saying that he deeply regrets his past actions, which were irresponsible that failed their support.



Claims that the Hong Kong-born performer has been seeing two fans, one from Korea and one from China, surfaced online on Monday.



Lucas debuted as a member of NCT in 2018 and belongs to its subunit WayV that was formed in January 2019. He also is a member of SuperM.



Stray Kids thanks fans for global success





(Credit: JYP Entertainment)