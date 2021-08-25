 Back To Top
Business

Hyundai Livart introduces Giorgetti, expands luxury furniture

By Kang Jae-eun
Published : Aug 25, 2021 - 15:52       Updated : Aug 25, 2021 - 15:52
The “Move” chair from Italian luxury furniture brand Giorgetti (Hyundai Livart)

Hyundai Livart, a furniture brand under Hyundai Department Store, is introducing a luxury Italian furniture brand to South Korea, as it bids to expand into the luxury segment.

The company said Wednesday it is opening a showroom for Giorgetti at two Hyundai Department Stores -- the Trade Center branch in Samseong-dong and Pangyo branch in Gyeonggi Province -- on Thursday.

Some 50 products from the Italian brand, ranging from chairs, tables and sofas to kitchenware, will be made available at the two locations. Consulting services will be provided to VIP customers there.

The company said it is also considering opening a Giorgetti flagship store directly operated by Hyundai Livart in Nonhyun-dong, central Seoul.

Established in 1898, Giorgetti is one of the oldest luxury furniture makers in Europe. The brand is known for its geometrically designed chairs made with deep brown Canaletto walnut wood.

All products from the Italian brand are by artisans in Italy who inherited the skills and know-how from the Italian furniture maker, said Hyundai Livart. 

Customers should expect to wait at least three months to receive their product, since all products are made to order.

A flagship Giorgetti chair is priced at around 15 million won ($12,900).

By Kang Jae-eun (kang.jaeeun@heraldcorp.com)
