[Battery+] LG’s faith in Li-ion battery faces growing doubts

LG Energy Solution’s cylindrical battery cells (LG Energy Solution)





General Motors’ additional recall of 73,000 Bolt electric cars over fire risks. A Volkswagen ID.3 bursting into flames in the Netherlands. Tesla’s energy storage systems catching fire in Australia, taking 150 firefighters four days to put it out.



All happening in the space of a month, the three events reportedly have one thing in common -- lithium-ion batteries believed to be made by LG Energy Solution.



Investigations are still in progress, but whatever the cause may be, they are a blow to the company, which plans to go public on South Korea’s main bourse Kospi within the next few months.



While LG Energy Solution could face billions of dollars in reimbursement costs, experts are paying attention to a fundamental limitation that remains unresolved – the product portfolio confined to lithium-ion batteries.



To take initiative in the premium electric vehicle market, where longer driving range serves as the barometer of competitiveness, LG Energy Solution in recent years has pushed the limits of lithium-ion batteries to the extreme, increasing the ratio of nickel inside them to 90 percent. The higher the ratio of nickel, the less stable but more powerful the batteries become.



However, recent EV recalls have created market trends that prioritize safety over range, and automakers are looking for more reliable options.



The problem is, LG Energy Solution doesn’t have anything else to offer.



Kim Byung-joo, the CEO of Swedish market tracker EV Volumes’ unit covering Korea and Japan, says the Korean battery pioneer should try hedging risks by diversifying its battery portfolio to offer more reliable options to clients, suggesting CATL’s two-track strategy as an example.



“China’s CATL ditched fire-prone lithium-ion batteries containing 80 percent nickel after they caused multiple cases of fire. Now, its two main products are lithium-ion batteries containing 50 percent nickel and lithium-iron phosphate, or LFP batteries, which are much cheaper and safer,” Kim said.



LG Energy Solution and its Korean rival Samsung SDI are currently working on LFP batteries. If they start manufacturing them, it will open doors not only to the Chinese EV market but also to carmakers including Tesla, VW and Toyota, who are considering or already using LFP batteries, he explained.



Apple is reportedly in talks with CATL and BYD to install their LFP batteries on its self-driving EV.



“Just 2-3 years ago, LFP batteries were projected to disappear, but now they have found their place in the market,” Kim said.



One such market could be robot taxies, expected to grow into a $1.11 trillion market in the US by 2040. The self-driving cars for carrying passengers should never catch fire and at the same time offer cheap fare of about $0.8 per mile, according to eBest Investment & Securities report.



Setting its sight on the robot taxi segment, CATL is developing sodium-ion batteries, as well.



Cheap enough to replace LFP batteries, the sodium-ion cells boast the same thermal stability, but support rapid charging up to 80 percent in 15 minutes. Slow charging speed is a crucial weakness of LFP batteries.



The Chinese firm last month unveiled its first-generation sodium-ion batteries. Compared to lithium-ion batteries, which don’t function properly in low temperatures, the new batteries can retain capacity more than 90 percent at minus 20 degrees Celsius. Above all, sodium-ion batteries, as the name suggests, use salt as their main raw material, and don’t require expensive metals such as lithium, cobalt and nickel. CATL aims to establish a supply chain by 2023 to produce sodium-ion batteries.



As a pioneer and market leader in the lithium-ion field, LG Energy Solution is keeping faith that lithium-ion batteries will eventually prevail.



In a conference call in January, Jang Seung-se, a senior vice president at the firm, cast negative outlook on LFP batteries, saying “LFP batteries’ price competitiveness can potentially expand low-end and ultra low-end battery markets, but their weakness in performance and weight will limit their application in the EV market.”



LFP batteries are low in energy density, so they have a disadvantage in driving range, and are sensitive to humidity during manufacturing process, Jang pointed out.



The firm, which holds the largest number of battery-related patents in the world, is concentrating its R&D efforts on ground-breaking new battery technologies, such as solid-state batteries.



LG Energy Solution’s seeming reluctance to stray from the lithium-ion field is not just a matter of faith, says Lee Ho-geun, a professor of automotive engineering at Daeduk University.



It is deeply linked with the situation in which Korean battery players are in, he pointed out.



