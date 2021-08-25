 Back To Top
Bang Min-ah wins rising star award at NY film fest

By Lee Si-jin
Published : Aug 25, 2021 - 17:14       Updated : Aug 25, 2021 - 17:29
Bang Min-ah plays teenage girl Kang-yi in “Snowball.” (NYAFF)
Bang Min-ah plays teenage girl Kang-yi in “Snowball.” (NYAFF)

Actor Bang Min-ah, widely known as Minah of K-pop girl group Girl’s Day, has won an award at the New York Asian Film Festival 2021.

The 20th edition of NYAFF was held virtually and in-person at the Lincoln Center, New York, from Aug. 6-22.

Bang won the Rising Star Asia Award for her role as Kang-yi in the Korean film “Snowball,” directed by Lee Woo-jung.

The film, an adaptation of the award-winning novel “The Best Life” by Lim Sol-ah, revolves around three teenage girls who face hardships.

Renowned Korean actors, including Ryu Jun-yeol and Kim Go-eun, are some of the previous recipients of the Rising Star Asia Award.

“I’ve been able to receive an award like this in large part thanks to the help of many people,” Bang said on NYAFF’s official YouTube channel.

“Snowball” will arrive in local theaters on Sept. 1.



By Lee Si-jin (sj_lee@heraldcorp.com)
