Some 380 Afghan evacuees to be airlifted to S. Korea Thursday: foreign ministry

This AFP photo by Bertrand Guay shows Afghan people walking on the tarmac as they disembark from an Airbus A400M military transport aircraft at the French military air base 104 of Al Dhafra, near Abu Dhabi, on Monday, after being evacuated from Kabul as part of Operation Apagan. (AFP-Yonhap)

South Korea is set to airlift some 380 Afghans to the country this week in a frantic operation to evacuate people who aided Seoul's efforts to help rebuild the war-torn Afghanistan, the foreign ministry said Wednesday.



Military planes carrying the evacuees were expected to depart from the Pakistani capital of Islamabad and land at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, on Thursday, Second Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-moon said.



"Taking into account the moral responsibility for the serious situation those people who had worked with us are facing, the responsibility as a member of the international community and our international stature as a leading nation that upholds human rights, as well as the fact that many other countries have also been transporting the Afghans, we decided in August to bring them in to our country," Choi said.



"As the situation in Afghanistan worsened, they have appealed to our embassy in Afghanistan for safety issues and requested assistance for flights to Korea," he said.



The Afghans will be coming not as refugees but as "persons of special merit," Choi added.



South Korea sent the three military transport aircraft to Islamabad on Monday to fly the Afghans out of Kabul, amid fears of Taliban retaliation for those who have allied with America and its allies.



The evacuees are medical professionals, vocational trainers, IT experts and interpreters who worked for Korea's embassy and its humanitarian and relief facilities in Afghanistan, as well as their family members.



Though the Taliban pledged to grant "amnesty to all people," burgeoning reports of Taliban brutality hightlighted the urgency of the humanitarian operations.



The Afghans will come to Korea on short-term visas, which will switch to longer-term ones, officials said. It remains unclear whether they want to settle in Korea or find other opportunities outside the country.



Upon arrival, they will be tested for COVID-19 and be placed under a coronavirus quarantine at a government-designated facility in the southern provincial county of Jincheon, about 91 kilometers away from Seoul.



They will undergo screening again to confirm their identification, a foreign ministry official said earlier.



The evacuation got under way after Seoul temporarily closed its embassy and evacuated its diplomatic staff to Qatar, as the security conditions worsened amid the ongoing pullout of US troops and the Taliban's return to power.



Their planned arrival here comes amid a debate pitting those favoring the acceptance of Afghan evacuees in line with the country's enhanced national stature against those raising potential security and other risks. (Yonhap)