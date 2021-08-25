Top 500 firms' hiring rises in H1 despite pandemic

The headquarters of Samsung Electronics Co. in southern Seoul. (Yonhap)

South Korea's major companies increased their hiring of new employees in the first half of the year despite the coronavirus pandemic, a corporate tracker said Wednesday.



According to CEO Score, 460 out of the country's top 500 firms by sales had a combined workforce of 1,503,643 as of end-June, up 13,667 from a year earlier.



Their net employment came to 5,259 in the January-June period, which contrasts with a decrease of 3,930 a year earlier.



CEO Score said those large companies jacked up hiring in the first half thanks to improved performances and greater demand for working from home and online classes.



Out of the 22 business sectors, 13 recorded on-year increases, with information technology, electric and electronics, and pharmaceutical sectors hiring more than two years earlier.



In contrast, the auto and auto parts industries posted the largest net decline, with banking, insurance, communications and shipbuilding sectors also posting decreases.



Global tech behemoth Samsung Electronics Co. chalked up the largest net gain of 3,080, with online grocery delivery platform Market Kurly and leading e-commerce operator Coupang both raising their headcounts by more than 1,000.



Hit by the coronavirus outbreak, Lotte Shopping posted the biggest net decrease of 1,017 in the six-month period, followed by major electronics components maker LG Innotek Co. with 650. (Yonhap)



