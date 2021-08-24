[Today’s K-pop] Kwon Eunbi takes 1st step as solo musician

(Credit: Woollim Entertainment)



Kwon Eunbi of now-disbanded IZ*ONE held an online showcase Tuesday and debuted as a solo artist.



“My role model is BoA. I want to be a cool solo singer that spans across a range of genres and concepts,” she said.



She is the first of the girl group that strikes out on her own and confidently declared that she is a musician who can dance, sing and write songs.



Kwon co-wrote the lyrics for “Door,” title track from her first EP “Open.” It signifies that I will show a new self in a brand-new setting, she explained adding that she wanted to show that she is capable of performing a new genre, with the swing tune.



The former leader of IZ*ONE admitted that she was under pressure preparing the album but gained strength from fans and bandmates, some of whom came to the showcase.



“They called me often and came to support me at the shooting of the music video, and it helped me relax,” she said.



Shinee’s Key to return as solo next week





(Credit: SM Entertainment)



Key of Shinee is coming back as a solo artist after 2 1/2 years, announced label SM Entertainment on Tuesday.



He will be dropping a new song “Hate That ...” on Aug. 30 and put out a new album in late September.



His last album was “I Wanna Be,” a repackaged album of his first studio album, from March 2019. His first solo album was a 10-track LP titled “Face” from November 2018 that came out 10 years after he debuted as a member of the boy band.



Meanwhile, Shinee’s 1st Japanese EP “Superstar” ranked No. 1 on Oricon’s daily and weekly album charts earlier this month. The EP also topped iTunes top albums chart in 19 regions.



Stray Kids tops iTunes chart in 40 regions with 2nd LP





(Credit: JYP Entertainment)



Stray Kids landed atop iTunes albums chart in 40 regions including the US with its second studio album “Noeasy.”



The LP was unveiled on Monday afternoon and became a chart-topper on real-time music charts in Korea as well. It also became the band’s best-selling album so far, with over 930,000 copies sold in preorders.



Title track “Thunderous” also topped iTunes songs chart in 44 regions and the accompanying video was No. 1 on YouTube’s music video trending worldwide as of Tuesday morning. 3Racha, the songwriting trio within the eight-piece act, co-authored the song that incorporates traditional Korean music and sings that they will stick to their beliefs no matter what others say.



“Noeasy” consists of a total of 14 tracks including “Wolfgang,” a song the band put on for the final round of “Kingdom: Legendary War,” a contest among boy bands in which Stray Kids won the trophy.



NCT 127’s 3rd LP sells over million in preorders





(Credit: SM Entertainment)