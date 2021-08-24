 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
Sports

Damwon Kia and T1 to clash for LCK Summer title

By Lee Si-jin
Published : Aug 24, 2021 - 17:35       Updated : Aug 24, 2021 - 17:35
(Clockwise from top left) Coach Kim “kkOma” Jeong-gyun of Damwon Kia, coach Son “Stardust” Seok-hee of T1, Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok and Heo “Showmaker” Su attend an online press conference Tuesday. (LCK)
(Clockwise from top left) Coach Kim “kkOma” Jeong-gyun of Damwon Kia, coach Son “Stardust” Seok-hee of T1, Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok and Heo “Showmaker” Su attend an online press conference Tuesday. (LCK)

All eyes are on Damwon Kia and T1 as the two head to the 2021 League of Legends Champions Korea summer season finals on Aug. 28.

At an online press conference for the LCK Summer Finals held on Tuesday afternoon, both coach Kim “kkOma” Jeong-gyun of Damwon Kia and Son “Stardust” Seok-hee of T1 were confident of winning the last match of the summer.

“I certainly recognize T1 as a strong opponent, but because we are in the finals I will make my utmost effort to win the title,” Damwon Kia coach Kim said.

Damwon Kia was considered by many to be the strongest team from the beginning of the season. While T1 faced a few struggles -- change of head coach and resignation of staff members -- the team showed a solid performance.

“I think overcoming the obstacles made our team strong and I want to finish the season as the winner after coming this far,” T1 coach Son said with a determination.

The two are neck and neck this split, with Damwon Kia winning 2-1 in the first round and T1 winning 2-1 in the second round.

Two mid-laners, Damwon Kia’s Heo “Showmaker” Su and T1’s Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok, picked each other as the player to keep an eye out for during the finals.

Showmaker believes that Faker’s performance is becoming sharper and stronger. “I will pay close attention to my lane opponent Showmaker,” Faker said. “It has been awhile since playing in the finals and I feel like reaching this stage is becoming more difficult. But I will play my hardest against the amazing mid-laner Showmaker and bring out the best performance,” the star player added.

While tickets to compete in the World Championship are secured for both teams, the coaches and players looked forward to cement their team’s legacy with another title. Damwon Kia can make three consecutive LCK victories and T1 can make history with 10 LCK wins if they prevail.

In compliance with the social distancing guidelines, the match will be held without spectators at CJ ENM Studio in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province.

The finals between Damwon Kia and T1 will take place at 5 p.m. on Aug. 28 and can be seen online on Twitch, Afreeca TV and Naver.

By Lee Si-jin (sj_lee@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114