Moon to invite startup entrepreneurs, promise support at Cheong Wa Dae event

SEOUL, Aug. 24 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in will invite venture startup investors and entrepreneurs to Cheong Wa Dae this week to encourage them and promise government support to extend South Korea's latest boom in the startup scene, his office said Tuesday.The event, titled "K+ Venture," will be held Thursday afternoon at the presidential office and will be attended by SMEs and Startups Minister Kwon Chil-seung and some 70 startup investors, entrepreneurs and those currently preparing to launch their own business ventures.Moon plans to deliver his vision of turning South Korea into a global startup powerhouse by providing active government support toward projects pursued by local venture startups.Kwon will deliver a presentation on the state of the country's startup scene, and Ahn Sung-woo, CEO and founder of real estate information startup Zigbang, will offer a special lecture at the event."The government will work to make the country a global venture powerhouse with the certainty that the 'K-venture' boom will become the new future," Lim Se-eun, deputy presidential spokesperson said.This file photo shows President Moon Jae-in speaking during a meeting with his senior secretaries at the presidential office, Cheong Wa Dae, in Seoul on July 26, 2021. (Yonhap