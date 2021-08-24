 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
Business

HanmiGlobal among world’s top 10 construction project management firms: survey

By Jo He-rim
Published : Aug 24, 2021 - 17:30       Updated : Aug 24, 2021 - 17:30
HanmiGlobal Chairman Kim Jong-hoon (HanmiGlobal)
HanmiGlobal Chairman Kim Jong-hoon (HanmiGlobal)

HanmiGlobal, a South Korean construction project management service provider, has been named one of the world’s top 10 players in the field in a global survey, the company said Tuesday.

It ranked 10th in the top 20 non-US firms in total global CM/PM fees in the 2021 ENR Top International Survey, released by Engineering News Record. CM refers to construction management and PM, project management.

It climbed up a notch in the ranking from the previous year, as it achieved a combined $241.3 million in sales home and abroad. Its overseas sales alone hit $147.5 million, launching it six places higher on the ranking from a year earlier.

HanmiGlobal is the only Korean project management and construction management service provider to be listed within the top 20 in the global survey, the company added.

The project management company, established in 1996, has undertaken about 2,600 projects in and outside of Korea, including the Seoul World Cup Stadium, where the 2002 FIFA World Cup was hosted, and the Marina Bay Sands resort in Singapore.

“We feel greater responsibility as HanmiGlobal has grown to become a global project management company representing South Korea. We will continue to do our best to support successful construction projects of our clients both in and outside of Korea with our best technology,” HanmiGlobal Chairman Kim Jong-hoon said.

By Jo He-rim  (herim@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114