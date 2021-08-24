HanmiGlobal among world’s top 10 construction project management firms: survey

HanmiGlobal Chairman Kim Jong-hoon (HanmiGlobal)
HanmiGlobal, a South Korean construction project management service provider, has been named one of the world’s top 10 players in the field in a global survey, the company said Tuesday.
It ranked 10th in the top 20 non-US firms in total global CM/PM fees in the 2021 ENR Top International Survey, released by Engineering News Record. CM refers to construction management and PM, project management.
It climbed up a notch in the ranking from the previous year, as it achieved a combined $241.3 million in sales home and abroad. Its overseas sales alone hit $147.5 million, launching it six places higher on the ranking from a year earlier.
HanmiGlobal is the only Korean project management and construction management service provider to be listed within the top 20 in the global survey, the company added.
The project management company, established in 1996, has undertaken about 2,600 projects in and outside of Korea, including the Seoul World Cup Stadium, where the 2002 FIFA World Cup was hosted, and the Marina Bay Sands resort in Singapore.
“We feel greater responsibility as HanmiGlobal has grown to become a global project management company representing South Korea. We will continue to do our best to support successful construction projects of our clients both in and outside of Korea with our best technology,” HanmiGlobal Chairman Kim Jong-hoon said.
By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com
