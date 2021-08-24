Is Korean IPO market losing steam?

The South Korean initial public offering market sizzled in 2020, as blockbuster deals made splashes on their domestic market debuts. Followed by retail investors’ strong appetite for IPO shares, the year of 2021 has been expected to be a record year with a series of companies seeking to go public.
Of blockbuster IPOs that made debuts this year, only SK Bioscience began trading with an opening price of 200 percent of its IPO price as determined between 8:30 a.m. and 9 a.m. in the first trading session. The stock also surged by the daily permissible limit of 30 percent on the same day, with the two factors combining for a “grand market debut.”
Among 57 firms to go public in the January-July period, 11 scored grand market debuts on the nation’s benchmark and tech-heavy Kosdaq markets, according to data compiled by the Korea Exchange.
But after the big market events, the shares of six listed firms with grand market debuts ended up moving downward, trading lower than their initial prices. August was not a different story, where the majority of megasized deals disappointed investors with lower-than-expected stock movements.
Local game maker Krafton drew wide attention at home and abroad as the second largest in value in IPO market history here. Yet it received lukewarm responses from both institutional and retail investors during subscriptions and its stock traded bearish from the first day. The opening price was set nearly 10 percent lower than its IPO price. The closing price was down by 9 percent from its IPO price as well.
KakaoBank made a fairly safe landing on the Kospi market. It failed to set its opening price at the maximum 200 percent of its IPO price, but it ended the first day by reaching the daily permissible limit. Lotte Rental’s opening price was set 2.54 percent lower than its IPO price, and ended trading down 3.5 percent from its initial price.
Market experts said retail investors started having eyes to determine which companies have better business growth potential, unlike when they flocked to invest in well-known firms with bigger IPO sizes in the past. They have learned lessons from their investment experience especially during the pandemic, they said.
“Companies that went public in the beginning of this year tended to show good performance after setting high opening prices. Entering the second half, however, discriminating gems from pebbles has intensified,” said Na Seung-doo, an analyst at SK Securities.
“Fixing relatively reasonable IPO prices is important, but investors’ interest differs significantly depending on growth momentum and business conditions of industries as well.”
Some analysts attributed the recent IPO stocks that fell short of expectations to unstable market conditions on the back of massive foreign sell-offs. While local bourses have been trapped in a box pattern again from last year’s bull run, the IPO market’s mood has changed much this year, they said.
“The IPO market that has a strong tie with indexes’ movements can largely affect newly listed stocks when the market experiences a bearish trend,” said Park Jong-sun, an analyst at Eugene Investment & Securities.
By Jie Ye-eun
