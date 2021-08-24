Another record-breaking W605tr budget planned for 2022

South Korea plans to draw up a budget of 605 trillion won ($518.4 billion) for 2022 after earmarking record government spending this year, the ruling Democratic Party of Korea and the government agreed Tuesday, stressing the need of expansionary fiscal policy to blunt the impact of the pandemic on the country battling a new wave of COVID-19 cases.
“For next year, (the country) needs a budget which is slightly increased from this year’s 604.7 trillion won, to overcome the crisis,” Democratic Party Floor Leader Rep. Yun Ho-jung said during a consultative meeting between the party and the government.
For the fiscal year of 2021, the government has created a budget totaling 604.7 trillion won, including an annual budget of 558 trillion won and two rounds of COVID-19 supplementary budgets, up 18 percent from last year.
Excluding the supplementary budgets, the on-year growth rate of the 2022 budget is expected to reach the mid-range of 8 percent, according to government officials.
Explaining budgetary direction, Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki, who attended the meeting, said the government sought to maintain an expansionary stance to drive economic recovery and narrow the gaps and inequalities caused by COVID-19, as well as for COVID-19 containment measures.
With a fourth wave of the pandemic showing no signs of abating, small business owners and the self-employed have continued to suffer the brunt of damages due to social distancing measures that have been raised to the highest level for Seoul and its surrounding areas, he said.
“Public finance will play a bigger role as the government is acutely aware of the seriousness of the situation,” he said.
The ministry’s proposal, which will be submitted to the parliament early next month, is the last budget plan to be drawn up by the administration of President Moon Jae-in, whose term ends in May next year. It also comes as the Bank of Korea prepares to tighten monetary policy.
The ruling party has been asking the government to secure a sufficient budget to provide financial measures such as low-interest loans for small businesses with a poor credit score in addition to 1.8 trillion won in compensation for losses caused by the pandemic to the self-employed and small business owners.
According to the party chief, the government agreed to pour over 20 trillion won into a comprehensive measure supporting young adults who struggle to find a job or place to live. The scheme includes an interest-free loan program for young people with an annual income less than 50 million won to pay their monthly rent.
