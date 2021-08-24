USFK reports 11 COVID-19 cases among new arrivals

This file photo, shows US service members at Incheon airport, west of Seoul. (Yonhap)

Eleven people affiliated with US Forces Korea (USFK), including six service members, have tested positive for the new coronavirus upon their arrival here, the US military said Tuesday.



The infected individuals arrived at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, on commercial flights between Aug. 7-21, according to USFK.



"All individuals have since been transferred to an isolation facility designated for confirmed COVID-19 cases at United States Army Garrison Humphreys or Osan Air Base," the US military said in a release.



The latest cases raised the total number of infections reported among the USFK-affiliated population to 1,286. (Yonhap)







