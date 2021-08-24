 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
Business

Conditional approval given to KT Skylife's takeover of cable TV operator

By Yonhap
Published : Aug 24, 2021 - 13:52       Updated : Aug 24, 2021 - 13:52
This photo, provided by Yonhap News TV, shows the exterior of the Korea Fair Trade Commission in the central administrative city of Sejong. (Yonhap News TV)
This photo, provided by Yonhap News TV, shows the exterior of the Korea Fair Trade Commission in the central administrative city of Sejong. (Yonhap News TV)
South Korea's antitrust regulator said Tuesday it has granted conditional approval for a deal by KT Skylife Co. to buy cable TV operator Hyundai HCN Co. on concerns that the takeover could partially hamper market competition.

In October last year, KT Skylife Co., a satellite broadcasting affiliate of local telecom giant KT Corp., signed a deal to acquire Hyundai HCN Co.'s broadcasting business for 491.1 billion won ($420 million).

The Korea Fair Trade Commission (KFTC) said it has given the green light for the deal to go forward on the condition that KT Skylife should take corrective steps to ease concerns about competition restrictions in the digital and paid TV markets.

Under restrictive measures to be applied until December 2024, KT Skylife will be banned from hiking cable TV subscription fees beyond the inflation rate and arbitrarily changing the number of channels. If the company changes those conditions, it should report details to the KFTC within 14 days.

The commission said the company will be allowed to ask the regulator to review such measures one year after its completion of the takeover. (Yonhap)



MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114