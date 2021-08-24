 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
Finance

No. of employed people rise in 2nd-tier cities amid economic recovery

By Yonhap
Published : Aug 24, 2021 - 13:43       Updated : Aug 24, 2021 - 13:43
This file photo, taken July 14, 2021, shows an employment information bulletin board at a job arrangement center in southern Seoul. (Yonhap)
This file photo, taken July 14, 2021, shows an employment information bulletin board at a job arrangement center in southern Seoul. (Yonhap)
The number of employed people in minor cities and counties in South Korea rose in April from a year earlier as slumps in the job market eased amid the economic recovery, data showed Tuesday.

The number of employed people for 77 smaller cities in nine provinces reached 13.1 million as of end-April, up 3.6 percent from a year earlier, according to the data compiled by Statistics Korea.

The corresponding number for 77 counties across the nation grew 1.4 percent on-year to 2.07 million, the data showed.

The unemployment rate for minor cities came to 3.5 percent, down 0.1 percentage points from a year earlier, while that for counties stayed flat at 1.5 percent.

The data that excludes Seoul and seven other major cities showed that the country's job market has improved following deep slumps caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The country reported job additions for the fifth straight month in July amid the economic recovery and last year's low base.

The number of employed people reached 27.65 million last month, 542,000 more than a year earlier, according to separate data by the statistics agency.

But the pace of job growth slowed in July from the previous month as employment in face-to-face service segments was hit hard by the fourth wave of the pandemic.

Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki earlier said the impact of the toughest-ever virus curbs will be felt on jobs data from August. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114