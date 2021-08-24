Colombian President Duque arrives in S. Korea for summit with Moon

Colombian President Ivan Duque (Reuters-Yonhap)

Colombian President Ivan Duque on Tuesday began a three-day state visit to South Korea, which includes a summit with President Moon Jae-in on establishing a comprehensive bilateral partnership in key areas.



Duque arrived in South Korea earlier Tuesday via Seoul Air Base in Seongnam, south of Seoul, officials said. He is scheduled to hold a summit with Moon at Cheong Wa Dae on Wednesday, the second day of his South Korean state visit.



According to officials, the state visit was arranged at the invitation of the South Korean president to mark the 10th anniversary of a bilateral strategic partnership and the 70th anniversary of Colombia's participation in the 1950-53 Korean War this year.



The two leaders plan to exchange ideas on achieving economic recovery in the post-coronavirus era based on their signature growth policies. They are also expected to forge comprehensive partnerships in key areas such as digital transition, eco-friendly infrastructures, and bio and agriculture industries.



Moon also plans to deliver Seoul's willingness to support Colombian veterans of the Korean War and their families, as well as contribute to the modernization of the South American nation's military. Following the summit, the two leaders plan to adopt a joint statement on their discussions.



Duque's other itineraries include visits to the Seoul National Cemetery and the International Vaccine Institute on Wednesday. He will leave the country Thursday after making stops at the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), the heavily-fortified inter-Korean border area, and the War Memorial of Korea in Seoul. (Yonhap)