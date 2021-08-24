Military reports 3 COVID-19 cases

(Yonhap)

Two Army soldiers and a cadet have tested positive for the new coronavirus, raising the total caseload reported among the military population to 1,588, the defense ministry said Tuesday.



An officer in Paju, north of Seoul, was confirmed to have contracted COVID-19 after a vacation, while a solider based in the northwestern border town of Yeoncheon was found to have gotten infected during a vacation before discharge, according to the ministry.



In the southeastern city of Yeongcheon, a cadet was confirmed to have contracted the virus after coming into contact with a person who tested positive earlier while on vacation.



Nationwide, South Korea added 1,509 new cases Tuesday, with COVID-19 infections showing little signs of abating. The total caseload stood at 239,287. (Yonhap)