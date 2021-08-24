 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
Finance

Seoul stocks open steeply higher on US stock rally

By Yonhap
Published : Aug 24, 2021 - 09:45       Updated : Aug 24, 2021 - 09:45
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (Kospi) figures are displayed at a dealing room of a local bank in Seoul, Tuesday. (Yonhap)
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (Kospi) figures are displayed at a dealing room of a local bank in Seoul, Tuesday. (Yonhap)
South Korean stocks opened steeply higher Tuesday, tracking overnight rallies on Wall Street that stemmed from optimism over the upcoming US tapering discussions in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 32.7 points, or 1.06 percent, to trade at 3,122.91 points in the first 15 minutes of trading.

The KOSPI got off to a bullish start on tech gains, taking a cue from its US peers.

Overnight, the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite jumped 1.55 percent, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 gained 0.61 percent and 0.85 percent, respectively.

The Nasdaq 100 soared to a record high amid investors' expectations that the US Federal Reserve may not hurry the timeline for tapering its stimulus amid spreading new coronavirus variants.

The US Food and Drug Administration's full approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine also boosted investor sentiment in the global financial markets.

In Seoul, market bellwether Samsung Electronics advanced 1.36 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix increased 1.94 percent.

Internet portal operator Naver moved up 0.81 percent, while giant pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics lost 1.68 percent.

Top automaker Hyundai Motor climbed 1.23 percent, but leading chemical firm LG Chem retreated 0.38 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,142.1 won against the US dollar, up 1.6 percent from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)



MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114