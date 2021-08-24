 Back To Top
National

Ruling party seeks national budget increase to tackle COVID-19 crisis

By Yonhap
Published : Aug 24, 2021 - 09:37       Updated : Aug 24, 2021 - 09:37

This image shows Rep. Yun Ho-jung, floor leader of the Democratic Party, during a party meeting on Monday, at the National Assembly in Seoul. (Yonhap)
The national budget for 2022 should be bigger than the 604 trillion won ($516.7 billion) earmarked for this year to finance the country's efforts to tackle the COVID-19 crisis, the floor leader of the ruling Democratic Party (DP) said Tuesday.

"For next year, (the country) needs a budget which is slightly increased from this year's 604.7 trillion won, to overcome the crisis," DP floor leader Rep. Yun Ho-jung said during a consultative meeting between the party and the government.

"A sufficient budget needs to be secured (in particular) to finance efforts to overcome the COVID-19 crisis and help vulnerable social classes," Yun stressed.

The floor leader also said the 2022 budget should include compensation for small merchants and small business owners, ravaged by the pandemic, saying the 1 trillion-won extra budget earmarked for that purpose this year did not fully take into account the impact of the unexpected spread of COVID-19 variants. (Yonhap)

